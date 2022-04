West Virginia University officials said 93 sheep and one donkey were rounded up after escaping from the WVU Organic Research Farm in Morgantown. Photo by 12019/Pixabay.com

April 5 (UPI) -- West Virginia University revealed 93 sheep and their guardian donkey escaped from their pasture and were rounded up within an hour. Lindsay Willey, director of marketing and communications for WVU's Davis College of Agriculture, said the sheep and donkey, named Broccoli, escaped from their pasture at the WVU Organic Research Farm in Morgantown.

Willey said a broken lock allowed the animals to push a gate open and walk out of the pasture.

"Our farm personnel were notified that they were spotted along Mileground Road near the Bicentennial house, and they were returned to their pastures within an hour," Willey told The DA, WVU's independent student newspaper.

Willey said all of the animals were safely returned to their pasture and a new lock was installed on the gate.