A Missouri lottery player won $77,777 from a scratch-off ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- A man from Missouri won $77, 777 from a scratch-off lottery ticket that he did not intend to buy. The unidentified lottery player accidentally selected a Hot 7s ticket when he meant to purchase a different scratch-off game.

"I wasn't paying attention when I was selecting the ticket . It was a fluke," he told lottery officials.

The man said he is still processing the win and did not specify how he will use his winnings.

"The fact that it happened at all is pretty crazy. It hasn't sunken in yet," he continued.

The Hot 7s scratch-off was launched in February and has a grand prize of $777, 777.