Drones create giant QR code to 'Rickroll' the city of Dallas

April 4 (UPI) -- A Texas drone business teamed up with an online content creator to create a giant QR code over Dallas to "Rickroll" the entire city.

Digital content creator Jared Guynes, best known as the creator of the "Epic Nerf Battles" series of events, teamed up with Fort Worth-based drone display company Sky Elements to put a giant QR code in the night sky over Dallas.

Advertisement

People on the ground who scanned the QR code with their phones were taken to the YouTube video for Rick Astley's song, "Never Gonna Give You Up," a classic online prank known as a "Rickroll."

"That's right Dallas. You were witness to the first ever drone rickroll in history. I thought you'd get a kick out of it," Guynes said in a Facebook post.

Sky Elements posted a video to YouTube showing some behind-the-scenes footage of how the QR code was created by an arrangement of drones and the reactions of people on the ground.