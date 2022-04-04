Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 4, 2022 / 5:03 PM

Canadian woman reunited with lost cat after 5 years

By Ben Hooper

April 4 (UPI) -- A Canadian woman was reunited with her cat five years after the feline went missing thanks to the pet's microchip.

Elizabeth Antev said she and her family were living in Edmonton, Alberta, five years ago when their cat, Kiki, failed to come home.

Advertisement

"She's always been such a great cat. She just wants you to pet her, anyone who's met her knows that you don't want to lose this cat," Antev told Global News.

Antev said her family searched for Kiki for months, using flyers, signs and word of mouth.

"We put out food for her, we put out a trap, but we never caught anything -- not her or anything else," she said.

Antev and her family moved to Ontario about a year after Kiki went missing, but Antev said she refused to change her phone number to a local area code because she wanted the information on the cat's microchip to be current if Kiki turned up.

Hana Kadri, who lives in the Rapperswill neighborhood of Edmonton, about a 10-minute drive from Antev's former home, said she recently started leaving food out after spotting a small cat on her backyard camera.

Advertisement

"I was home so I would see her come eat, and she would come three times a day for food, so I posted on a local Facebook page to see if she belonged to anyone," Kadri said.

Kadri said a neighbor helped her capture the feline, and they took her to a local veterinarian, where a scan of the animal's microchip identified her as the long-lost Kiki.

"Five years later I got a call from the vet saying, 'We have Kiki,'" Antev said. "I just started sobbing. I was in shock."

A friend picked the now-13-year-old cat up from the veterinarian and took her to Edmonton International Airport, where she caught a flight to her family's new home in Ontario.

Antev said Kiki is settling in well at her new home, and her days of wandering outdoors are behind her.

"She doesn't seem to be too interested in the door anymore -- I don't think she's going anywhere," she said.

A London woman was recently reunited with her pet chihuahua 10 years after the dog was stolen from her during a walk.

Tae Bennett, 22, said she was 12-years-old when thieves stole her dog, Ollie, during a walk at a park near her family's home. Ollie's fate was a mystery for 10 years, until the canine was found by a group of children at a playground about 20 miles away.

Advertisement

Read More

Truck spills load of snack biscuits into British road Ski resort closes season with 'Dummy Downhill' event Drones create giant QR code to 'Rickroll' the city of Dallas

Latest Headlines

Truck spills load of snack biscuits into British road
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Truck spills load of snack biscuits into British road
April 4 (UPI) -- Police in Britain were dealing with a tasty traffic obstruction Monday when a truck lost its load of cookies in a roadway.
Ski resort closes season with 'Dummy Downhill' event
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Ski resort closes season with 'Dummy Downhill' event
April 4 (UPI) -- A British Columbia ski resort celebrated the end of the season with its annual Downhill Dummy event, which saw 13 faux-skiers sent careening down the slopes.
Drones create giant QR code to 'Rickroll' the city of Dallas
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Drones create giant QR code to 'Rickroll' the city of Dallas
April 4 (UPI) -- A Texas drone business teamed up with an online content creator to create a giant QR code over Dallas to "Rickroll" the entire city.
Doorbell camera records bear rooting around Ohio couple's porch
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Doorbell camera records bear rooting around Ohio couple's porch
April 4 (UPI) -- An Ohio couple's doorbell camera captured the moment a curious bear wandered onto their front porch and went rooting around for snacks.
Idaho man recaptures thumb tack world record on the 'Tamron Hall Show'
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Idaho man recaptures thumb tack world record on the 'Tamron Hall Show'
April 4 (UPI) -- An Idaho man recaptured a Guinness World Record on the "Tamron Hall Show" by inserting 180 thumb tacks into a cork board in one minute.
7-foot snake found under the cushion of California man's couch
Odd News // 5 hours ago
7-foot snake found under the cushion of California man's couch
April 4 (UPI) -- A California reptile expert called to remove a snake found in a resident's couch said he was shocked to discover the serpent was a 7-foot-long Vietnamese blue beauty rat snake.
World Rat Day was founded by an Internet mailing list in 2002
Odd News // 5 hours ago
World Rat Day was founded by an Internet mailing list in 2002
April 4 (UPI) -- World Rat Day, celebrated annually on April 4, began with an online news group in 2002 as a means to celebrating pet rats around the globe.
Police detain wayward seal that initially evaded capture
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Police detain wayward seal that initially evaded capture
April 4 (UPI) -- The Southampton Town Police Department of Long Island, N.Y., apprehended a wayward seal that initially evaded capture.
Missouri man wins $77,777 after accidentally buying wrong scratch-off
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Missouri man wins $77,777 after accidentally buying wrong scratch-off
April 4 (UPI) -- A man from Missouri won $77, 777 from a scratch-off lottery ticket that he did not intend to buy.
Firefighters rescue dog trapped in underground pipe in Georgia
Odd News // 3 days ago
Firefighters rescue dog trapped in underground pipe in Georgia
April 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia came to the rescue of a dog that wandered into a storm drain and became stranded in a 50-foot section of pipe.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

National Park Service's oldest active ranger retires at age 100
National Park Service's oldest active ranger retires at age 100
Curious owl investigates weather camera in Montana
Curious owl investigates weather camera in Montana
Japanese city to host annual 'Penis Festival'
Japanese city to host annual 'Penis Festival'
7-foot snake found under the cushion of California man's couch
7-foot snake found under the cushion of California man's couch
Woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers 'for a long time'
Woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers 'for a long time'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement