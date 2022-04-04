Ski resort closes season with 'Dummy Downhill' event

April 4 (UPI) -- A British Columbia ski resort celebrated the end of the season with its annual Downhill Dummy event, which saw 13 faux-skiers sent careening down the slopes.

The Apex Mountain Resort said 13 dummy skiers assembled by employees and local residents took to the slopes during the weekend, resulting in some spectacular crashes.

Advertisement

"It's the highest flying dummy downhill in the world that we know of, because it goes off our aerial site, no other dummy down hill goes off an aerial site. So these dummies are literally 60 to 70 vertical feet in the air before they crash land," Apex Mountain Resort general manager James Shalman told Castanet.

Shalman said about 500 spectators showed up to watch the event.

"It's always fun to do an event at the last weekend of the season. Last year, we couldn't really do it with COVID. We didn't want to have an event that created so many people so close together. So after a little hiatus, the dummy downhills back very well attended and loved by all," he said.