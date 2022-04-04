Trending
April 4, 2022

Doorbell camera records bear rooting around Ohio couple's porch

By Ben Hooper

April 4 (UPI) -- An Ohio couple's doorbell camera captured the moment a curious bear wandered onto their front porch and went rooting around for snacks.

The Ellsworth Township homeowners said their doorbell security camera recorded footage Sunday night of a bear walking up the steps to their front porch.

The video shows the bear rooting around the couple's belongings and batting at a bird feeder in an attempt to find some food.

The couple said the bear left after a few minutes.

A New Hampshire couple detailed their encounter with a similarly curious bear about a week earlier at their Grafton home.

Melissa Champney said she and her husband awoke late at night March 26 to the sound of a bear that had wandered into their home through an ajar door and became stuck in their mud room when the door closed behind it.

Champney said the bear was able to escape when her husband went around the house and opened the door from the outside.

