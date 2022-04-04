Watch Live
Senate judiciary committee opens hearing to vote on Supreme Court nomination for Ketanji Brown Jackson
Odd News
April 4, 2022 / 12:24 PM

Idaho man recaptures thumb tack world record on the 'Tamron Hall Show'

By Ben Hooper

April 4 (UPI) -- An Idaho man recaptured a Guinness World Record on the Tamron Hall Show by inserting 180 thumb tacks into a cork board in one minute.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, was invited on the Tamron Hall Show in New York to discuss his 2021 achievement of breaking 52 records in 52 weeks and to attempt to recapture a title.

Rush originally set the record for most thumb tacks inserted into a cork board in summer 2021, when he managed 133 in the one minute time limit, but he later lost the record to someone who managed 140.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was present on set and confirmed that Rush recaptured the record by using both hands to push 180 thumb tacks into the board in one minute.

Rush said he was "a little bit nervous" breaking a record on TV, but he "finished strong" thanks to "a blazing fast start."

David Rush nears 250 Guinness World Records with fist-bumping feat

