Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 4, 2022 / 12:04 PM

7-foot snake found under the cushion of California man's couch

By Ben Hooper

April 4 (UPI) -- A California reptile expert called to remove a snake found in a resident's couch said he was shocked to discover the serpent was a 7-foot-long Vietnamese blue beauty rat snake.

Alex Trejo, owner of So-Cal Rattlesnake Removal, said he was summoned to a Chula Vista home on a report of an unusual discovery.

Advertisement

"This guy calls me, is pretty frantic and he's like, 'There's a snake in my couch,'" Trejo told KGTV.

Trejo said he was shocked to lift the sofa cushion and find the 7-foot snake, which is not native to the United States. He said in a Facebook post that the call was a "once in a lifetime snake rescue."

Trejo said the non-venomous snake was not eager to be captured.

"He didn't get my skin, but he actually got the lining of my shirt," he said.

Trejo said the snake is in the care of a specialist and being treated for a respiratory infection while he attempts to find the animal's owner.

Read More

World Rat Day was founded by an Internet mailing list in 2002 Firefighters rescue dog trapped in underground pipe in Georgia National Park Service's oldest active ranger retires at age 100

Latest Headlines

Idaho man recaptures thumb tack world record on the 'Tamron Hall Show'
Odd News // 42 minutes ago
Idaho man recaptures thumb tack world record on the 'Tamron Hall Show'
April 4 (UPI) -- An Idaho man recaptured a Guinness World Record on the "Tamron Hall Show" by inserting 180 thumb tacks into a cork board in one minute.
World Rat Day was founded by an Internet mailing list in 2002
Odd News // 1 hour ago
World Rat Day was founded by an Internet mailing list in 2002
April 4 (UPI) -- World Rat Day, celebrated annually on April 4, began with an online news group in 2002 as a means to celebrating pet rats around the globe.
Police detain wayward seal that initially evaded capture
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Police detain wayward seal that initially evaded capture
April 4 (UPI) -- The Southampton Town Police Department of Long Island, N.Y., apprehended a wayward seal that initially evaded capture.
Missouri man wins $77,777 after accidentally buying wrong scratch-off
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Missouri man wins $77,777 after accidentally buying wrong scratch-off
April 4 (UPI) -- A man from Missouri won $77, 777 from a scratch-off lottery ticket that he did not intend to buy.
Firefighters rescue dog trapped in underground pipe in Georgia
Odd News // 2 days ago
Firefighters rescue dog trapped in underground pipe in Georgia
April 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia came to the rescue of a dog that wandered into a storm drain and became stranded in a 50-foot section of pipe.
National Park Service's oldest active ranger retires at age 100
Odd News // 2 days ago
National Park Service's oldest active ranger retires at age 100
April 1 (UPI) -- The National Park Service announced the organization's oldest active ranger has retired at age 100 in California.
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to rescue deer trapped in fence
Odd News // 2 days ago
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to rescue deer trapped in fence
April 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Hampshire said they used the Jaws of Life to rescue a deer found trapped between the bars of an iron fence.
Robot dog patrolling the ruins of ancient Italian city Pompeii
Odd News // 2 days ago
Robot dog patrolling the ruins of ancient Italian city Pompeii
April 1 (UPI) -- Officials in Italy said they have enlisted the service of a robot dog to patrol the ancient ruins of the city of Pompeii.
Lizards stow away from Florida to England in family's suitcase
Odd News // 2 days ago
Lizards stow away from Florida to England in family's suitcase
April 1 (UPI) -- A British family contacted animal rescuers after returning from a trip to Florida and discovering a pair of lizards had stowed away in their luggage.
Oregon's The Sports Bra is a new sports bar for women's sports
Odd News // 2 days ago
Oregon's The Sports Bra is a new sports bar for women's sports
April 1 (UPI) -- An Oregon bar holding its grand opening Friday is called The Sports Bra and is dedicated exclusively to women's sports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

National Park Service's oldest active ranger retires at age 100
National Park Service's oldest active ranger retires at age 100
Curious owl investigates weather camera in Montana
Curious owl investigates weather camera in Montana
Woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers 'for a long time'
Woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers 'for a long time'
School picture day, green screen and St. Patrick's Day cause hilarious photos
School picture day, green screen and St. Patrick's Day cause hilarious photos
Japanese city to host annual 'Penis Festival'
Japanese city to host annual 'Penis Festival'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement