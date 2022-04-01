Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 1, 2022 / 4:22 PM

National Park Service's oldest active ranger retires at age 100

By Ben Hooper
National Park Service's oldest active ranger retires at age 100
Betty Reid Soskin, the oldest active ranger with the U.S. National Park Service, retired at the age of 100. Photo courtesy of the National Park Service

April 1 (UPI) -- The National Park Service announced the organization's oldest active ranger has retired at age 100 in California.

The NPS said Betty Reid Soskin, who has served as a ranger at Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond for more than a decade and a half, officially retired at the close of her last day on the job Thursday.

Advertisement

"To be a part of helping to mark the place where that dramatic trajectory of my own life, combined with others of my generation, will influence the future by the footprints we've left behind has been incredible," Soskin said in an NPS news release.

Soskin, marked her 100th birthday in September 2021, took a temporary position working with the NPS at age 84 and became a permanent employee in 2011, making her the oldest active National Parks ranger in the United States.

Soskin's work at the park included hosting interpretive programs to highlight the histories of Black Americans and other people of color.

"The National Park Service is grateful to Ranger Betty for sharing her thoughts and first-person accounts in ways that span across generations," said Naomi Torres, acting superintendent of Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park. "She has used stories of her life on the Home Front, drawing meaning from those experiences in ways that make that history truly impactful for those of us living today."

Advertisement

The park will host a retirement party for Soskin on Saturday.

Read More

Robot dog patrolling the ruins of ancient Italian city Pompeii Lizards stow away from Florida to England in family's suitcase Oregon's The Sports Bra is a new sports bar for women's sports

Latest Headlines

Firefighters rescue dog trapped in underground pipe in Georgia
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Firefighters rescue dog trapped in underground pipe in Georgia
April 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Georgia came to the rescue of a dog that wandered into a storm drain and became stranded in a 50-foot section of pipe.
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to rescue deer trapped in fence
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to rescue deer trapped in fence
April 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Hampshire said they used the Jaws of Life to rescue a deer found trapped between the bars of an iron fence.
Robot dog patrolling the ruins of ancient Italian city Pompeii
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Robot dog patrolling the ruins of ancient Italian city Pompeii
April 1 (UPI) -- Officials in Italy said they have enlisted the service of a robot dog to patrol the ancient ruins of the city of Pompeii.
Lizards stow away from Florida to England in family's suitcase
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Lizards stow away from Florida to England in family's suitcase
April 1 (UPI) -- A British family contacted animal rescuers after returning from a trip to Florida and discovering a pair of lizards had stowed away in their luggage.
Oregon's The Sports Bra is a new sports bar for women's sports
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Oregon's The Sports Bra is a new sports bar for women's sports
April 1 (UPI) -- An Oregon bar holding its grand opening Friday is called The Sports Bra and is dedicated exclusively to women's sports.
Texas woman preparing to run her 1,000th marathon
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Texas woman preparing to run her 1,000th marathon
April 1 (UPI) -- A Texas woman who has run 999 marathons said she expects to hit 1,000 this weekend, and become the first U.S. woman to do so.
Stranded bull hoisted from backyard swimming pool in Britain
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Stranded bull hoisted from backyard swimming pool in Britain
April 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain responded to a home where a wandering bull apparently took a wrong turn and ended up stranded in the backyard swimming pool.
Edible Book Day originated from a Thanksgiving dinner conversation
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Edible Book Day originated from a Thanksgiving dinner conversation
April 1 (UPI) -- Edible Book Day, an annual April 1 celebration of readable food, originated in 2000 as the result of a Thanksgiving Day conversation between artists.
Woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers 'for a long time'
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers 'for a long time'
April 1 (UPI) -- A Detroit woman who won a $482,217 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Fantasy 5 game said she had been using the same set of numbers "for a long time."
No foolin': These 6 weather phenomena have really happened
Odd News // 8 hours ago
No foolin': These 6 weather phenomena have really happened
For centuries, April 1, or April Fools' Day as it's known, has been a day full of pranks, hoaxes and plain old practical jokes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maryland man celebrates two lottery wins in 24 hours
Maryland man celebrates two lottery wins in 24 hours
Woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers 'for a long time'
Woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers 'for a long time'
World's longest wooden roller coaster breaks its own record
World's longest wooden roller coaster breaks its own record
Japanese city to host annual 'Penis Festival'
Japanese city to host annual 'Penis Festival'
School picture day, green screen and St. Patrick's Day cause hilarious photos
School picture day, green screen and St. Patrick's Day cause hilarious photos
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement