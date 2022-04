Firefighters in Merrimack, N.H., came to the rescue of a deer found trapped between the bars of an iron fence at a cemetery. Photo courtesy of Professional Firefighters of Merrimack IAFF Local 2904/Facebook

April 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Hampshire said they used the Jaws of Life to rescue a deer found trapped between the bars of an iron fence. The Professional Firefighters of Merrimack said in a Facebook post that crews responded Thursday to a report of a deer stuck between the bars of a fence at a local cemetery.

Crews consulted with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and the decision was made to attempt an immediate rescue.

The firefighters used the Jaws of Life, a device designed for extracting people trapped inside wrecked vehicles, to break the wrought-iron bars holding the deer in place.

"Although this beautiful doe took a few bites and kicks at our crews, we think it was just her way of saying 'Thank you,'" the post said.