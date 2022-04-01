Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 1, 2022 / 1:23 PM

Texas woman preparing to run her 1,000th marathon

By Ben Hooper
Texas woman preparing to run her 1,000th marathon
Dallas woman Angela Tortorice, who set a Guinness World Record by running 138 marathons in a single year in 2013, said she expects to become the first U.S. woman to run 1,000 marathons when she completes the Irving Marathon on Saturday. Photo by 995645/Pixabay.com

April 1 (UPI) -- A Texas woman who has run 999 marathons said she expects to hit 1,000 this weekend, and become the first U.S. woman to do so.

Angela Tortorice of Dallas said she never expected to become a serial marathon runner when she ran her very first race.

Advertisement

"I'll never do this again," she recalled thinking to WFAA-TV.

Tortorice ended up changing her mind, and in 2013 broke a Guinness World Record by running 129 marathons in a single year.

"My vacation time is used for marathoning," Tortorice said. "It's not used for anything else."

Tortorice, who has run at least five marathons in every U.S. state, said she will run her 1,000th race this weekend at the Irving Marathon in Texas. Completing the race would make her the first U.S. woman to reach the milestone number of marathons.

Tortorice's marathon running has thus far raised over $1 million for research into multiple sclerosis.

"When I started running it was around the time my former husband was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and so I thought, I've got to do something to benefit my health," Tortorice said. "It does just help you cope so much through difficult times."

Advertisement

She said she does not intend to stop running marathons after crossing her 1,000th finish line. The runner said her marathon habit is about more than merely breaking records.

"Half of the running is the camaraderie, the people you meet along the way," Tortorice told KXAS-TV. "If anything, it just helps you with your sanity during difficult times."

Read More

Stranded bull hoisted from backyard swimming pool in Britain Edible Book Day originated from a Thanksgiving dinner conversation Woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers 'for a long time'

Latest Headlines

Stranded bull hoisted from backyard swimming pool in Britain
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Stranded bull hoisted from backyard swimming pool in Britain
April 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain responded to a home where a wandering bull apparently took a wrong turn and ended up stranded in the backyard swimming pool.
Edible Book Day originated from a Thanksgiving dinner conversation
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Edible Book Day originated from a Thanksgiving dinner conversation
April 1 (UPI) -- Edible Book Day, an annual April 1 celebration of readable food, originated in 2000 as the result of a Thanksgiving Day conversation between artists.
Woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers 'for a long time'
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers 'for a long time'
April 1 (UPI) -- A Detroit woman who won a $482,217 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Fantasy 5 game said she had been using the same set of numbers "for a long time."
No foolin': These 6 weather phenomena have really happened
Odd News // 5 hours ago
No foolin': These 6 weather phenomena have really happened
For centuries, April 1, or April Fools' Day as it's known, has been a day full of pranks, hoaxes and plain old practical jokes.
Japanese city to host annual 'Penis Festival'
Odd News // 11 hours ago
Japanese city to host annual 'Penis Festival'
April 1 (UPI) -- Revelers in a Japanese city are preparing for the Kanamara Matsuri, an annual celebration also known as the "Penis Festival."
Stuck coyote rescued from between two fences in Virginia
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Stuck coyote rescued from between two fences in Virginia
March 31 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Virginia came to the rescue of a wild coyote found trapped between two fences on the border of two properties.
Overdue book returned to London library after nearly 50 years
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Overdue book returned to London library after nearly 50 years
March 31 (UPI) -- Officials at University College London said a library book recently mailed back to the school was nearly 50 years overdue.
Alligator evicted from newly constructed home in Florida
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Alligator evicted from newly constructed home in Florida
March 31 (UPI) -- Reptile wranglers were summoned to a recently constructed Florida home to evict an unusual squatter: an 11-to-12-foot alligator.
Japanese company's penguin robot jumps rope 170 times in 1 minute
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Japanese company's penguin robot jumps rope 170 times in 1 minute
March 31 (UPI) -- A Japanese company's robot, partially composed of five modified penguin dolls, broke a Guinness World Record by skipping rope 170 times in 1 minute.
World's longest wooden roller coaster breaks its own record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
World's longest wooden roller coaster breaks its own record
March 31 (UPI) -- Officials with an Ohio theme park said a wooden roller coaster officially dubbed the world's longest has broken its own record by getting 2 feet longer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

School picture day, green screen and St. Patrick's Day cause hilarious photos
School picture day, green screen and St. Patrick's Day cause hilarious photos
World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long
World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long
Many Americans mistake early signs of dementia for normal aging
Many Americans mistake early signs of dementia for normal aging
Wild eastern indigo snake found in Alabama for a second time in 60 years
Wild eastern indigo snake found in Alabama for a second time in 60 years
Nearly 30% of adolescents, teens in U.S. have prediabetes, study finds
Nearly 30% of adolescents, teens in U.S. have prediabetes, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement