Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 1, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Japanese city to host annual 'Penis Festival'

By Ben Hooper
1/2
Japanese city to host annual 'Penis Festival'
Revelers carry a portable shrine with a large iron phallus through a street during the Kanamara Matsuri, or "Festival of the Steel Phallus," in Kawasaki, Japan, on April 3, 2016. The festival, held each year on the first Sunday in April, celebrates fertility and sexual health. File Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/EPA

April 1 (UPI) -- Revelers in a Japanese city are preparing for the Kanamara Matsuri, an annual celebration also known as the "Penis Festival."

The Kanamara Matsuri, which roughly translates to "Festival of the Steel Phallus," begins each year on the first Sunday of April at the Kanayama Shrine in Kawasaki.

Advertisement

The festival centers around the Shinto god Kanayama-hiko and the goddess Kanayama-hime. The deities are associated with the metallurgic arts and sexual health.

Revelers at the festival traditionally include sex workers seeking protection from disease and in modern times the crowd has grown to include LGBTQ groups seeking sexual blessings and married couples praying for fertility and healthy children.

The Kanayama Shrine now donates proceeds from the festival to research into HIV/AIDS.

Phallic imagery

The event features phallic imagery reflected in works of art, edible treats, hats, puppets, costumes and a parade of portable shrines bearing sacred penis-shaped objects.

Advertisement

The Kanamara Boat Mikoshi, the first portable shrine in the parade, was donated to the festival by the Hitachi Zosen Corp. and features a black iron phallus on a boat-shaped base.

The second shrine, dubbed Elizabeth Mikoshi, was donated by the Tokyo-based Elizabeth Kaikan crossdressing club. The shrine features a giant phallus on a wooden base and is carried by men dressed as women and women dressed as men.

The Kanamara Mikoshi, the oldest of the portable shrines and the third in the parade, features a wooden phallus housed in a square base with a roof.

The parade is followed by an event known as the "mochi nage," which involves Shinto priests standing on a high scaffold blessing rice cakes and throwing them into the crowd. Catching one of the thrown rice cakes is believed to carry with it a blessing of fertility.

Visitors who venture inside the Kanayama Shrine's exhibition hall can review images, sacred objects and books detailing traditions of sexuality and other festivals around the world dedicated to sex-based deities.

Legendary origins

A legend about the Kanayama Shrine's origins as a location for sexual healing involves Kanayama-hiko and Kanayama-hime healing Izanami, a Shinto goddess who suffered severe injuries to the lower half of her body while giving birth to a fire god.

Advertisement

Another legend associated with the festival holds that a local woman's first two marriages were ended prematurely by a sharped-tooth demon inhabiting her sexual organs. The demon was driven off when a blacksmith constructed an iron phallus to break the evil spirit's teeth. An iron penis mounted on a blacksmith's anvil permanently installed in front of the Kanayama Shrine pays tribute to the legend.

During the Edo period, the 1600s through the mid-1800s, prostitutes based out of inns along the Tokaido road from Edo to Kyoto would visit the Kanayama Shrine to pray for protection from sexually transmitted diseases.

Modern day

The shrine continued to be a popular destination for those suffering from sexually transmitted infections to pray under cover of night during the modern age, leading parishioners at the Kanayama Shrine to hold the first Kanamara Matsuri in 1969 to allow anyone seeking sexually-related blessings from the shrine to do so in the daylight without fear of stigma.

The event's popularity grew in the 1980s, amid the HIV epidemic, and exploded in recent years thanks to tourists being drawn in by photos and videos of the festival posted online. Estimates suggest around 60 percent of the festival's roughly 30,000 revelers in recent years traveled from abroad.

Advertisement

The festival's announcements are now made in both Japanese and English to accommodate tourists.

The Kanamara Matsuri begins Sunday at the Kanayama Shrine.

Read More

National Little Red Wagon Day started on Radio Flyer's 100th anniversary Piano Day was founded by German musician in 2015 Respect Your Cat Day might have origins in King Richard II's 1384 edict

Latest Headlines

Stuck coyote rescued from between two fences in Virginia
Odd News // 11 hours ago
Stuck coyote rescued from between two fences in Virginia
March 31 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Virginia came to the rescue of a wild coyote found trapped between two fences on the border of two properties.
Overdue book returned to London library after nearly 50 years
Odd News // 11 hours ago
Overdue book returned to London library after nearly 50 years
March 31 (UPI) -- Officials at University College London said a library book recently mailed back to the school was nearly 50 years overdue.
Alligator evicted from newly constructed home in Florida
Odd News // 12 hours ago
Alligator evicted from newly constructed home in Florida
March 31 (UPI) -- Reptile wranglers were summoned to a recently constructed Florida home to evict an unusual squatter: an 11-to-12-foot alligator.
Japanese company's penguin robot jumps rope 170 times in 1 minute
Odd News // 12 hours ago
Japanese company's penguin robot jumps rope 170 times in 1 minute
March 31 (UPI) -- A Japanese company's robot, partially composed of five modified penguin dolls, broke a Guinness World Record by skipping rope 170 times in 1 minute.
World's longest wooden roller coaster breaks its own record
Odd News // 12 hours ago
World's longest wooden roller coaster breaks its own record
March 31 (UPI) -- Officials with an Ohio theme park said a wooden roller coaster officially dubbed the world's longest has broken its own record by getting 2 feet longer.
National Tater Day originally celebrated sweet potatoes in Kentucky
Odd News // 12 hours ago
National Tater Day originally celebrated sweet potatoes in Kentucky
March 31 (UPI) -- National Tater Day is observed each year on March 31, and the holiday originally started in Kentucky to celebrate a related tuber: sweet potatoes.
Curious owl investigates weather camera in Montana
Odd News // 12 hours ago
Curious owl investigates weather camera in Montana
March 31 (UPI) -- A Montana news station's weather camera captured the moment a curious owl came in for an extreme close-up.
Scottish conservation group builds world's largest insect hotel
Odd News // 14 hours ago
Scottish conservation group builds world's largest insect hotel
March 31 (UPI) -- A Scottish conservation group earned a Guinness World Record by constructing an insect hotel measuring more than 7,000 cubic feet.
Escaped bull clashes with resident's mailbox in New Jersey
Odd News // 14 hours ago
Escaped bull clashes with resident's mailbox in New Jersey
March 31 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey shared video of a young bull that escaped from a gated pen and ended up in a scuffle with a local resident's mailbox.
'Critically endangered' blue-eyed black lemur born at Florida zoo
Odd News // 17 hours ago
'Critically endangered' blue-eyed black lemur born at Florida zoo
March 31 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Zoo in Florida announced the birth of a blue-eyed black lemur, a primate considered one of the most endangered species in the world.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maryland man celebrates two lottery wins in 24 hours
Maryland man celebrates two lottery wins in 24 hours
School picture day, green screen and St. Patrick's Day cause hilarious photos
School picture day, green screen and St. Patrick's Day cause hilarious photos
Virginia woman fishes $110,000 winning lottery ticket out of the trash
Virginia woman fishes $110,000 winning lottery ticket out of the trash
Endangered black lion tamarin born at Jersey Zoo
Endangered black lion tamarin born at Jersey Zoo
Truck crash spills bottles of beer across Kentucky highway
Truck crash spills bottles of beer across Kentucky highway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement