Edible Book Day originated from a Thanksgiving dinner conversation

Edible Book Day, celebrated annually on April 1, celebrates the art of creating books from food and was founded in 2000 by Beatrice Coron and Judith A. Hoffberg. Photo by Sarah_Loetscher/Pixabay.com

April 1 (UPI) -- Edible Book Day, an annual April 1 celebration of readable food, originated in 2000 as the result of a Thanksgiving Day conversation between artists. Beatrice Coron, a French-born cut paper artist who settled in New York, came up with the idea for a celebration of edible books during a Thanksgiving Day dinner table conversation with a group of book artists. Advertisement

Coron teamed up with Judith A. Hoffberg, co-founder of the Forbes Library in Northampton, Mass., and the pair organized the first Edible Book Day on April 1, 2000.

The holiday's official website states the date was chosen because it's the birthday of French gastronome Jean-Anthelme Brillat-Savarin, who wrote the book The Physiology of Taste.

The date also coincides with another popular April 1 celebration: "April Fools Day is also the perfect day to eat your words and play with them," the website states.

Edible Book Day invites revelers around the world to use edible materials to create books, photograph them and then eat them.

"The only rule is to make edible art that has something to do with books as shapes and/or content," the website says.

