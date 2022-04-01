Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 1, 2022 / 11:24 AM

Edible Book Day originated from a Thanksgiving dinner conversation

By Ben Hooper
Edible Book Day originated from a Thanksgiving dinner conversation
Edible Book Day, celebrated annually on April 1, celebrates the art of creating books from food and was founded in 2000 by Beatrice Coron and Judith A. Hoffberg. Photo by Sarah_Loetscher/Pixabay.com

April 1 (UPI) -- Edible Book Day, an annual April 1 celebration of readable food, originated in 2000 as the result of a Thanksgiving Day conversation between artists.

Beatrice Coron, a French-born cut paper artist who settled in New York, came up with the idea for a celebration of edible books during a Thanksgiving Day dinner table conversation with a group of book artists.

Advertisement

Coron teamed up with Judith A. Hoffberg, co-founder of the Forbes Library in Northampton, Mass., and the pair organized the first Edible Book Day on April 1, 2000.

The holiday's official website states the date was chosen because it's the birthday of French gastronome Jean-Anthelme Brillat-Savarin, who wrote the book The Physiology of Taste.

The date also coincides with another popular April 1 celebration: "April Fools Day is also the perfect day to eat your words and play with them," the website states.

Edible Book Day invites revelers around the world to use edible materials to create books, photograph them and then eat them.

"The only rule is to make edible art that has something to do with books as shapes and/or content," the website says.

Other holidays and observations for April 1 include Hospital Admitting Clerks Day, International Fun at Work Day, International Tatting Day, Library Snapshot Day, National Jump in Muddy Puddles Day, National Sourdough Bread Day and National Trombone Players Day.

Advertisement

Read More

Japanese city to host annual 'Penis Festival' National Tater Day originally celebrated sweet potatoes in Kentucky National Little Red Wagon Day started on Radio Flyer's 100th anniversary Piano Day was founded by German musician in 2015

Latest Headlines

Woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers 'for a long time'
Odd News // 37 minutes ago
Woman wins lottery jackpot after using same numbers 'for a long time'
April 1 (UPI) -- A Detroit woman who won a $482,217 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Fantasy 5 game said she had been using the same set of numbers "for a long time."
No foolin': These 6 weather phenomena have really happened
Odd News // 2 hours ago
No foolin': These 6 weather phenomena have really happened
For centuries, April 1, or April Fools' Day as it's known, has been a day full of pranks, hoaxes and plain old practical jokes.
Japanese city to host annual 'Penis Festival'
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Japanese city to host annual 'Penis Festival'
April 1 (UPI) -- Revelers in a Japanese city are preparing for the Kanamara Matsuri, an annual celebration also known as the "Penis Festival."
Stuck coyote rescued from between two fences in Virginia
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Stuck coyote rescued from between two fences in Virginia
March 31 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Virginia came to the rescue of a wild coyote found trapped between two fences on the border of two properties.
Overdue book returned to London library after nearly 50 years
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Overdue book returned to London library after nearly 50 years
March 31 (UPI) -- Officials at University College London said a library book recently mailed back to the school was nearly 50 years overdue.
Alligator evicted from newly constructed home in Florida
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Alligator evicted from newly constructed home in Florida
March 31 (UPI) -- Reptile wranglers were summoned to a recently constructed Florida home to evict an unusual squatter: an 11-to-12-foot alligator.
Japanese company's penguin robot jumps rope 170 times in 1 minute
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Japanese company's penguin robot jumps rope 170 times in 1 minute
March 31 (UPI) -- A Japanese company's robot, partially composed of five modified penguin dolls, broke a Guinness World Record by skipping rope 170 times in 1 minute.
World's longest wooden roller coaster breaks its own record
Odd News // 20 hours ago
World's longest wooden roller coaster breaks its own record
March 31 (UPI) -- Officials with an Ohio theme park said a wooden roller coaster officially dubbed the world's longest has broken its own record by getting 2 feet longer.
National Tater Day originally celebrated sweet potatoes in Kentucky
Odd News // 20 hours ago
National Tater Day originally celebrated sweet potatoes in Kentucky
March 31 (UPI) -- National Tater Day is observed each year on March 31, and the holiday originally started in Kentucky to celebrate a related tuber: sweet potatoes.
Curious owl investigates weather camera in Montana
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Curious owl investigates weather camera in Montana
March 31 (UPI) -- A Montana news station's weather camera captured the moment a curious owl came in for an extreme close-up.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

School picture day, green screen and St. Patrick's Day cause hilarious photos
School picture day, green screen and St. Patrick's Day cause hilarious photos
World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long
World's longest car restored, measures over 100 feet long
Many Americans mistake early signs of dementia for normal aging
Many Americans mistake early signs of dementia for normal aging
Wild eastern indigo snake found in Alabama for a second time in 60 years
Wild eastern indigo snake found in Alabama for a second time in 60 years
Nearly 30% of adolescents, teens in U.S. have prediabetes, study finds
Nearly 30% of adolescents, teens in U.S. have prediabetes, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement