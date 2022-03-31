Curious owl investigates weather camera in Montana

March 31 (UPI) -- A Montana news station's weather camera captured the moment a curious owl came in for an extreme close-up.

The KRTV Great Falls Eyecam, installed at the top of the U.S. Bank building in Great Falls, captured footage Wednesday when an owl approached the camera and took a look into the lens.

The footage shows the owl spending about 25 seconds investigating the camera.

The station said the camera is meant to monitor weather conditions, but occasionally records visits from spiders, moths and birds.

Brazilian highway management company Arteris Planalto Sul shared video in November when a traffic cam monitoring a highway near Curitiba was visited by a curious parrot.