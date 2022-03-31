Japanese company's penguin robot jumps rope 170 times in 1 minute

March 31 (UPI) -- A Japanese company's robot, partially composed of five modified penguin dolls, broke a Guinness World Record by skipping rope 170 times in 1 minute.

RICOH, a company specializing in copiers and office equipment, said its PENTA-X team developed a hopping "Penguin-chan" doll, and five of the penguins were combined and modified into a "Penguin-chan Jump Rope Machine."

The robot was put to the test in early March at an event attended by a Guinness World Records adjudicator.

The adjudicator confirmed the robot jumped over the rope swung by the team 170 times in 60 seconds, earning the world record for most skips by a robot in 1 minute.