March 31, 2022 / 1:16 PM

Escaped bull clashes with resident's mailbox in New Jersey

By Ben Hooper

March 31 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey shared video of a young bull that escaped from a gated pen and ended up in a scuffle with a local resident's mailbox.

Stafford Township Police Capt. James Vaughn said the 1-year-old bull, named Baby Cow, escaped from his pen alongside a pair of pigs and a goat about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The Stafford Township Police Department posted video to Facebook showing an officer arriving in a neighborhood where Baby Cow was spotted and watching as the young bull fights with a resident's mailbox, eventually pulling it out of the ground.

The post said the officer was "not amooooosed" by Baby Cow's antics.

Vaughn said the escaped animals were rounded up by animal control personnel and returned to their pen.

