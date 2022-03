National Tater Day, an annual celebration of all things potato, began in Kentucky as a tribute to sweet potatoes. Photo by Couleur/Pixabay.com

March 31 (UPI) -- National Tater Day is observed each year on March 31, and the holiday originally started in Kentucky to celebrate a related tuber: sweet potatoes. The annual holiday, which today celebrates all varieties of potatoes and their associated dishes, traces its origins back to 1843. Advertisement

The first Tater Day was marked in Kentucky, where growers would bring their wares to town to sell sweet potatoes and purchase "potato slips" to give them permission to grow the root vegetables.

The town of Benton, Ky., still observes an annual Tater Day festival to honor the sweet potato. This year's festival runs April 1-4.

Other holidays and observances for March 31 include Dance Marathon Day, National Prom Day, National Crayon Day, National Clams on the Half Shell Day and World Backup Day.