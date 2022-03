The Beast, a roller coaster at Kings Island in Mason, Ohio, broke its own world record as the world's longest wooden coaster when its track increased from 7,359 feet to 7,361. Photo courtesy of Kings Island

March 31 (UPI) -- Officials with an Ohio theme park said a wooden roller coaster officially dubbed the world's longest has broken its own record by getting 2 feet longer. The Kings Island amusement park in Mason announced The Beast, which is recognized by Guinness World Records as the longest wooden roller coaster, went from 7,359 feet of track to 7,361 feet thanks to recent renovation work. Advertisement

The park said upgrades to the coaster include a steeper first drop.

The Beast was named the world's longest wooden roller coaster when it opened in 1979 and has held the distinction ever since.

Kings Island is scheduled to open for its 50th season April 16.