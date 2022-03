The Animal Rescue League of Arlington came to the rescue of a wild coyote found trapped between two fences in Virginia. Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Arlington/Facebook

March 31 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Virginia came to the rescue of a wild coyote found trapped between two fences on the border of two properties. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said a pair of local residents went to investigate what their dogs were barking at and discovered a coyote was trapped in the narrow gap between the two fences. Advertisement

"We rarely have any calls where a coyote has come into contact with people," ARL Officer Ryan Robinson told WTTG-TV. "When the homeowners found it they were a little surprised they thought it might've been a raccoon or some other kind of animal that they see more commonly. A coyote was quite surprising for them."

The residents contacted the ARL and an officer was able to safely extract the canine from its predicament. Robinson said the coyote was not injured and was released back into the wild.