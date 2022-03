A truck overturned Wednesday morning on Interstate 65 in Kentucky, spilling bottles of Bug Light Platinum across the road and its shoulder. Photo courtesy of the Hardin County Government/Facebook

March 30 (UPI) -- A stretch of Kentucky highway was closed Wednesday when an overturned truck spilled its load of beer bottles into the roadway. Kentucky State Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred about 8 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65, near Louisville. Advertisement

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Hardin County Government shared photos showing bottles of Bud Light Platinum spilled across the roadway and the shoulder of the highway.

The section of northbound I-65 was closed for several hours in the morning for cleanup work, and the roadway reopened in the afternoon.