March 30, 2022 / 4:29 PM

Chihuahua reunited with owner 10 years after being stolen in London

By Ben Hooper
Chihuahua reunited with owner 10 years after being stolen in London
London woman Tae Bennett was reunited with her chihuahua, Ollie, when the canine turned up at a playground 10 years after being stolen during a walk. Photo by Ebowalker/Pixabay.com

March 30 (UPI) -- A British woman was reunited with her beloved chihuahua when the dog turned up at a playground 10 years after being stolen during a walk.

Tae Bennett, 22, said she was only 12 years old when she was walking her chihuahua, Ollie, at a park near her family's London home and thieves cut through the leash and fled with the dog.

Bennett said she was shocked when she received a call reporting Ollie had been found late last week wandering at a playground about 20 miles away from where he was stolen.

"When I was told he'd been found alive I just burst into tears," Bennett told MyLondon. "It was incredible and I never thought this would happen. Ollie was found in a park by some children, I've no clue where he came from."

Bennett said Ollie, who was 2 years old when he was stolen, appears to be in good health.

"My family had a call from a Hounslow Council Animal Welfare Officer, letting us know that a stray had been found near Hounslow Heath. And due to his distinct, yet gray markings and microchip he was identified as Ollie," Bennett said.

She said Ollie is settling in back at home with her family.

"As soon as Ollie came into the room and heard my stepdads voice, he immediately walked over to him, rolled onto his back and let him scratch his belly," Bennett said. "He definitely recognized him. As for myself, it took him a little bit longer, believe it or not, I look and sound completely different than I did when I was 12."

Bennett said Ollie is getting along well with her dachshund, Chili.

"I often catch them having a cuddle on the beanbag," she said.

