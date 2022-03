Cynthia McLachlan won $120,000 when she matched all five winning numbers in Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 with EZ Match game. Photo courtesy Virginia Lottery

March 30 (UPI) -- Virginia Beach resident Cynthia McLachlan stopped by 7-Eleven for cookies, but at the last minute decided to play Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 with EZ Match game. She was surprised to see she matched all 5 winning numbers in the March 1 drawing and won $120,000. Advertisement

McLachlan chose 12-20-22-24-30, which is a combination of her family members' birthdays.

According to the Virginia Lottery site, the odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot in the EZ Match Game are 1 in 749,398.

Recently, a woman in South Carolina won $30,000 from a scratch-off ticket after taking advice from her mother to try her luck. Also, a woman of Buckingham County in Virginia recently won $110,000 from a ticket she had thrown in the trash.