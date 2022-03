A wallaby named Rocco is on the loose in Goshen, N.Y., after escaping from the Noah's Park Resort. Photo by pen_ash/Pixabay.com

March 30 (UPI) -- Police in New York are urging members of the public to be on the lookout for a loose wallaby that escaped from a local zoo. The Town of Goshen Police Department said the wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo, escaped from the Noah's Park Retreat zoo late last week and was last seen heading into a wooded area near Gate Schoolhouse Road. Advertisement

The zoo's owners said the wallaby, named Rocco, escaped when a repair worker accidentally left a gate open. The owners said Rocco is not dangerous, but is skittish and likely to flee from strangers.

Police recommended anyone who spots the marsupial on the loose attempt to use foods such as bananas, sweet potatoes and white bread to keep Rocco in the area until officers can arrive.

Rocco previously escaped in April 2021 and was captured by police after a few hours in the loose.

"We are experienced in catching Rocco. We've done it before and will do it again. Goshen police always come through," Goshen Town Police Officer James Post told News12.