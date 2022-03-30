Trending
March 30, 2022 / 12:56 PM

Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted on Texas coast

By Ben Hooper

March 30 (UPI) -- A flamingo that flew the coop from a Kansas zoo 17 years ago was caught on video this month on the Texas coast.

The Coastal Fisheries division of Texas Parks and Wildlife posted a video to Facebook showing the flamingo on the coast at Rhodes Point in Cox Bay, near Port Lavaca.

The division said the video was recorded March 10 by David Foreman.

Officials said the flamingo is known as No. 492, the number on its tag. The bird was one of two African flamingos that escaped from the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita during a June 27, 2005, storm.

The zoo said the flamingos' feathers had not been clipped in some time, allowing the birds to fly. The flamingos separated shortly after the escape, with No. 492 heading toward the Gulf Coast. The other flamingo headed north, and has not been seen since 2005.

The Facebook post by Coastal Fisheries referred to the bird as "Pink Floyd," but that was the name of a flamingo that escaped from its owner in Great Salt Lake and was spotted repeatedly on the Gulf Coast until 2005, the same year as No. 492's escape.

Zoo officials said they have not attempted to recapture No. 492 since the avian's escape, as any attempt would likely disturb local wildlife and cause distress to the flamingo.

