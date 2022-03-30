Kentucky hotel invites guests to bring their houseplants for the stay

1/2

VisitLEX, the convention and visitors bureau of Lexington, Ky., teamed up with Elwood Hotel & Suites to offer the "World's First Plant-Friendly Hotel experience," inviting guests to bring their houseplants along for the stay. Photo courtesy of VisitLEX

March 30 (UPI) -- A Kentucky hotel is offering houseplant-loving tourists the chance to bring them along to the "World's First Plant-Friendly Hotel experience." VisitLEX, the convention and visitors bureau of Lexington, teamed up with Elwood Hotel & Suites to offer a special set of amenities to guests traveling with their houseplants in tow. Advertisement

"Thanks to a years-long pandemic and the rising costs of parenthood, pets are the new babies. And plants have been promoted to the new pets," VisitLEX said in a news release.

The "World's First Plant-Friendly Hotel experience," which kicks off April 8, will offer The Gardener's Premier Corner Room Package for six king suites "specially chosen for their abundance of plant friendly natural light."

The package also includes greenery provided by Pemberton's Greenhouses, a complimentary potted succulent, botanical toiletries from Kentucky Soaps & Such and a "tea" for plants served in a pink mug.

All guests will also have the option to partake of "plant-centric perks" including a Garden Mojito cocktail special made with blackberry syrup, fresh herbs and edible flowers at the downstairs Fiddletree Kitchen & Bar.

"Since guests already love Elwood's existing plant-themed design, we thought it made perfect sense to partner with VisitLEX to take things to the next level and encourage travelers to bring their beloved plants along for the adventure," said Barbara Jean Josey, director of business development and hospitality sales for Elwood Hotel & Suites.

"After all, there are plenty of pet-friendly hotels out there. Why not offer the same Southern hospitality to the houseplants people love just as much?" Josey said.