March 29 (UPI) -- Piano Day, an annual celebration marked on the 88th day of the year, has grown into a global event after being started by a German musician in 2015. The holiday, which typically falls on March 29 but sometimes is marked on March 28 during a Leap Year, was founded by German musician Nils Frahm and "a group of like-minded people" in 2015. Advertisement

"Why does the world need a Piano Day? For many reasons. But mostly, because it doesn't hurt to celebrate the piano and everything around it: performers, composers, piano builders, tuners, movers and most important, the listener," Frahm is quoted as saying on the official Piano Day website.

Piano Day is celebrated on the 88th day of the year, in honor of the 88 keys on a piano.

