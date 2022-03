Sufiya Khan, 35, broke a Guinness World Record by running the Golden Quadrilateral, a 3,729-mile network of Indian highways, in 110 days, 23 hours and 24 minutes. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

March 29 (UPI) -- An Indian ultra runner broke a Guinness World Record by traversing the country's 3,729-mile "Golden Quadrilateral" with a time of 110 days, 23 hours and 24 minutes. Sufiya Khan, 35, who ran her first marathon in 2017 and started ultra distance running in 2019, ran the Golden Quadrilateral network of highways, passing through Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai. Advertisement

Khan finished the 3,729-mile run in 110 days, 23 hours and 24 minutes, earning the Guinness World Record for fastest time to travel the Indian Golden Quadrilateral on foot (female).

Khan previously earned the Guinness record for fastest time to run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari (female).

The athlete said she initially took up distance running as a means of relieving her stress from working as ground staff at an airport.

"Once my interest piqued, I decided to quit my job and dive into ultra running full-time," Khan told the Hindustan Times. "The fact that not many women do it in India doesn't bother me. I'll be happy if a lot more girls start running. I like to push the boundaries and test my limit."