Russia agrees to "reduce military activity" in Ukraine, suggests Putin-Zelensky meeting in new round of peace talks
March 29, 2022 / 9:22 AM

Fire department launches 90-minute rescue to save dog from LA river

By Wade Sheridan

March 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Fire Department launched a 90-minute rescue effort to retrieve a German shepherd named Scooby from the Los Angeles River.

The rescue happened on Monday as a heavy storm led to the dog being carried down the river.

Scooby's owner, a 35-year-old homeless woman, was rescued by officials but the dog slipped away. Crews continued to try and save the dog who was scared and biting anyone who came close.

A 28-year-old male bystander jumped into the river to try and save the dog but he eventually needed to be airlifted out of the water by officials.

Scooby was eventually retrieved by rescuers who were able to put a leash on the dog in shallow water. The dog and owner are expected to be okay.

Captain Erik Scott of the LAFD held a press conference afterwards and told bystanders not to get involved in rescue efforts like the 28-year-old man did.

"We know that individual was well-intentioned as well as other people are obviously very concerned about that canine, you better believe we are too. But when civilians jump in who don't have the proper personal protective equipment and training to effect a rescue, they often become patients themselves," he said.

