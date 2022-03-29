Endangered black lion tamarin born at Jersey Zoo

An endangered black lion tamarin has been born at the zoo Grace was born on 12th December but had to be hand-reared as she was too weak to hold onto her mother. Thanks to the incredible efforts of the keepers, she is now back with her family and thriving. pic.twitter.com/aORGOnv4pF— Jersey Zoo (@JerseyZoo) March 28, 2022

March 29 (UPI) -- An endangered, black lion tamarin named Grace was born at the Jersey Zoo in Jersey, which is fighting to keep the species from going extinct.

Grace arrived in December but needed to be hand-reared as she was too weak to hold onto her mother.

Grace was then taken care of by a team at the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust and will soon be re-integrated back into her family group.

The Jersey Zoo is the only location in the world where black lion tamarins can be found outside of the Atlantic Forest in Brazil. There is only roughly 1,000 black lion tamarins left remaining.

"Her mother is the only breeding female outside of Brazil, and now Grace too will play a very important part in the breeding program to help safeguard the future of her species," head of the mammal department Dominic Wormell told BBC.