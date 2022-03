Mark Bebbington, a coach at the New Era Community Boxing Club in Northwich, England, held boxing pads for 500 rounds to break a Guinness World Record. Photo courtesy of New Era Community Boxing Club/Facebook

March 29 (UPI) -- A British boxing coach unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by holding boxing pads for 500 consecutive rounds. Mark Bebbington, a coach at the New Era Community Boxing Club in Northwich, England, started his world record attempt on Saturday and finished Sunday after holding the pads for 500 rounds, which took more than 34 hours. Advertisement

Bebbington was attempting to beat the Guinness World Record for most consecutive boxing pad coaching rounds, which was set by Bradley John Welsh in 2014. Welsh held the pads for 360 consecutive rounds.

Bebbington's record attempt raised money for healthcare charity Cardiac Risk in the Young.

Evidence from Bebbington's record attempt is now being submitted to Guinness for review.