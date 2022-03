A 4-year-old English goldendoodle named Annie Rose was named this year's Cadbury Bunny by the chocolate company. Photo courtesy of Hershey's

March 29 (UPI) -- An Ohio therapy dog was named this year's Cadbury Bunny after earning the most votes in the chocolate company's annual contest. Hershey's announced Annie Rose, a 4-year-old English goldendoodle belonging to Lori Rahn, earned the most votes in Cadbury's online contest to find this year's clucking Easter Bunny. Advertisement

Officials said Annie Rose is a therapy dog who spends time visiting nursing homes.

Annie Rose bested a field of finalists that included other dogs, a cat, a llama, a horse, a hedgehog, a bearded dragon, a parrotlet and a sugar glider.

The canine will now star in Cadbury's annual Easter commercial and Rahn was awarded a $5,000 prize.

Rahn thanked supporters who voted for Annie Rose in a Facebook post.

"I'm so in awe of the support, love, excitement and votes you guys gave us," Rahn wrote.