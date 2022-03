A woman from South Carolina won $30,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket after she took advice from her mother. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- An unidentified woman from South Carolina took advice from her mother and won $30,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. The woman told lottery officials that she felt lucky, but wasn't sure if she wanted to purchase a lottery ticket until she spoke with her mother. Advertisement

"My mom said to go ahead and try your luck," the woman said.

The woman purchased a $2 Cash Drop ticket from a Quickway located in Greenwood, S.C. The odds of winning the grand prize of $30,000 from the ticket are 1 in 432,000.

One Cash Drop ticket that is also worth $30,000 still remains.

The woman said that is currently looking for a house after winning the grand prize.

Recently, a woman from Virginia won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket after she stopped at a store to pick up headache medicine.