Police in Greenville, N.C., responded to a home where an owl found its way into the kitchen and was unable to find an exit. Photo courtesy of the Greenville Police Department/Facebook

March 28 (UPI) -- A North Carolina police department shared photos from the rescue of an owl that flew into a family's kitchen and couldn't find its way back out. The Greenville Police Department said in a Facebook post that two officers responded to an Allendale Drive address on "a call for an owl 'chilling' inside someone's home."

The post included photos of the owl perching on the stove top and in a narrow gap while trying to evade officers.

The owl, dubbed "Steve" by rescuers, was examined by animal protection officers and found to be free from injury.

"Steve was released back into the wild and flew home. He was grateful to have made some new friends along the way," the post said.