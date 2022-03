A herd of deer overran the outdoor patio seating area at Dublin's Irish Pub in Oshkosh, Wis., and one of the animals vaulted through a glass window. Photo courtesy of Dublin's Irish Pub/Facebook

March 28 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin bar shared video of the moment a herd of deer overran the establishment's patio area -- and one of the animals crashed into the pub through a window. Dublin's Irish Pub in Oshkosh posted photos to Facebook showing the mess of broken glass left behind by "an unexpected guest that decided to use our window as the entrance." Advertisement

The bar later posted an "update" after a review of security camera footage showed the deer hadn't acted alone.

The video shows an entire herd of deer vaulting over a short wall and overrunning the pub's patio seating area when one of the animals leaps right through the window, shattering it.

The pub said the deer dispersed within seconds of arriving at the business.