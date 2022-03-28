Trending
Odd News
March 28, 2022 / 2:45 PM

Illinois woman keeps getting unwanted shoe deliveries from UPS

By Ben Hooper

March 28 (UPI) -- An Illinois woman said more than 15 pairs of "really, really, really tacky" shoes have been mistakenly delivered to her home over the course of a year.

Simone Boutet of Oak Park said the shoes started being delivered to her home by UPS about a year ago, and between 15 and 20 pairs have since arrived.

"They're really funny," Boutet told WLS-TV of the shoes. "And they're really, really, really tacky."

Boutet said she returned one box of shoes to a UPS store.

"I explained the whole thing to her and she understood it. And so she took them back and then like four days later they came back in the mail to me," she said.

Boutet said in a Facebook post that she determined after a January delivery that the shoes were apparently supposed to have been returned to Amazon.

UPS officials said the shoes are supposed to be returned to an Amazon vendor out of China, and the vendor's return label bears the words "Simone" and an address on Elm Street in Chicago. The address is not a return center, so a UPS attempt to correct the address error led to them being sent to "Simone" in Oak Park.

UPS said "a clerical error" was to blame for the shoes arriving at Boutet's home. The company said it would work with the vendor to get the return labels corrected.

An Amazon representative said the company is aware of the issue.

"We have been able to address this highly unusual situation. We have reached out to our customer to apologize for this inconvenience involving a company selling on our site and have also asked the shoe seller to make the appropriate corrections on their end," the representative said.

Boutet said she is hoping the deliveries will now stop.

"I can't get it to stop and it's really funny because of the shoes themselves, they're just hilariously not my style," she said. "And it just, it doesn't stop. It's absurdity. You know, it's an absurdity."

