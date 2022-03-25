Trending
Odd News
March 25, 2022

World's largest face mask is 50 times larger than average

By Ben Hooper

March 25 (UPI) -- A Taiwan-based medical supply company broke a Guinness World Record by creating a massive surgical mask measuring 27 feet and 3 inches by 15 feet and 9 inches.

The Motex Healthcare Corp. unveiled the giant mask, a supersized version of its diamond-shaped face mask, Friday at the Motex Mask Creative House, an educational tourist attraction operated by the company in Changhua County.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator appeared at the event via video chat from London and confirmed the mask, which is 50 times larger than a standard face mask, took the record for the largest surgical mask.

Company officials said the idea for the record-breaking mask came about in early 2020 as a means of raising awareness of the importance of face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

