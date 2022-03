International Waffle Day, celebrated March 25, began in Sweden as a result of a religious holiday's pronunciation sounding like the Swedish word for "waffle day." Photo by JillWellington/Pixabay.com

March 25 (UPI) -- International Waffle Day is celebrated each year on March 25, and the holiday began in Sweden as a result of a religious holiday's grammatical association with the food. The holiday's origins are the result of "Varfrudagen," the Swedish word for "Our Lady's Day" (the Feast of the Annunciation, a March 25 Christian celebration of when the Virgin Mary was told she was pregnant), having a similar pronunciation to "Vaffeldagen," which means "Waffle Day." Advertisement

The pronunciation coincidence led to Swedes nicknaming the celebration "Waffle Day," and waffles became a traditional meal for the day.

The tradition spread to Norway and Denmark, and in recent years has been observed by restaurants and breakfast food fans in countries including the United States, Britain, Australia and India.

Other observances for March 25 include National Lobster Newberg Day, National Pecan Day, No Homework Day and Tolkien Reading Day.