Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 25, 2022 / 9:25 AM

Pale raccoon siblings move to Denver Zoo after being found inside a wall

By Wade Sheridan

March 25 (UPI) -- The Denver Zoo is welcoming two pale, raccoon siblings who were rescued after being found inside the wall of a home.

The raccoons, named Cashew and Pecan, suffer from leucism, which makes them unlikely to survive in the wild. Leucism is an abnormal condition that causes partial pigment loss.

Advertisement

Cashew and Pecan were treated at the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital and put in quarantine before they entered their new habitat at the zoo. The pair are located at the Harmony Hill section of the zoo, which highlights how humans can better co-exist with wildlife.

The Denver Zoo's animal care staff have already started working with the siblings and uploaded a video of Cashew and Pecan exploring their new home on Twitter.

Pecan, who has darker fur than his sister, is described as outgoing and confident. Cashew is described as being selective about the food she eats and is always on the lookout for treats given by the zoo staff.

Denver Zoo's Curator of Carnivores Rebecca McCloskey defended the decision to add two raccoons to the zoo.

"Harmony Hill is a place where we share the story about living with wildlife. Raccoons are an excellent example of a species we can teach our guests live alongside, so they were a natural fit for the space. Because of their light coloring, these two would not survive in the wild, so we're giving them a safe place to call home. And our visitors will learn a lot from these two, like how raccoons contribute to the ecosystem, and how we can live in harmony with wildlife," McCloskey said.

Advertisement

Read More

Michigan woman finds loose kangaroo in her driveway London Zoo's escaped bird of prey spotted at medical charity Rare Philippine spotted deer born at Chester Zoo in England

Latest Headlines

Virginia woman stops to get Tylenol, wins $100,000 from scratch-off
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Virginia woman stops to get Tylenol, wins $100,000 from scratch-off
March 25 (UPI) -- Dakota McNeill of Hampton, Va., headed to the store to pick up headache medicine and walked away with $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Rare pink grasshopper found in East Texas
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Rare pink grasshopper found in East Texas
March 24 (UPI) -- A man ended up with an unusual pet when he made an unusual discovery among the Texas foliage -- a pink grasshopper.
Cannonball found on Florida beach might be from 1700s
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Cannonball found on Florida beach might be from 1700s
March 24 (UPI) -- Experts said a cannonball found buried on a Florida beach by a treasure hunter could date as far back as the 1700s.
Michigan woman finds loose kangaroo in her driveway
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Michigan woman finds loose kangaroo in her driveway
March 24 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman pulling up to her house after work stopped to capture video of an unbelievable sight -- a kangaroo on the loose in her driveway.
Ohio woman calls 911 to complain about her KFC order
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Ohio woman calls 911 to complain about her KFC order
March 24 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio are reminding the public not to call 911 about their fast food disputes after a woman used the emergency number to complain about her KFC order.
Reported crocodile on the loose in England was a 2-foot-long toy
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Reported crocodile on the loose in England was a 2-foot-long toy
March 24 (UPI) -- Police on Britain's Isle of Sheppey said officers responded to a report of a crocodile on the loose, but arrived to find the reported reptile was a realistic toy.
Escaped donkey surrenders to police officer's mustache in California
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Escaped donkey surrenders to police officer's mustache in California
March 24 (UPI) -- A California police officer called out to wrangle an escaped donkey said the animal surrendered due to being intimidated by the officer's mustache.
Man climbs 1,444 stairs while wearing exoskeleton, earns Guinness record
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man climbs 1,444 stairs while wearing exoskeleton, earns Guinness record
March 24 (UPI) -- A British man who is paralyzed from the waist down broke his second Guinness World Record by climbing 1,444 stairs to the top of a London skyscraper while wearing a robotic exoskeleton.
London Zoo's escaped bird of prey spotted at medical charity
Odd News // 21 hours ago
London Zoo's escaped bird of prey spotted at medical charity
March 24 (UPI) -- A bird of prey that escaped from the London Zoo during a training session was spotted on a medical charity's front lawn.
National Cocktail Day was created by a writer in 2013
Odd News // 21 hours ago
National Cocktail Day was created by a writer in 2013
March 24 (UPI) -- National Cocktail Day is celebrated every year on March 24, and the holiday was first established by a freelance writer and columnist to pay tribute to alcoholic drinks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wife's need for a bathroom break leads man to $200,000 lottery prize
Wife's need for a bathroom break leads man to $200,000 lottery prize
Ohio woman calls 911 to complain about her KFC order
Ohio woman calls 911 to complain about her KFC order
Wild eastern indigo snake found in Alabama for a second time in 60 years
Wild eastern indigo snake found in Alabama for a second time in 60 years
Venice hotels arming guests with water guns to ward off seagulls
Venice hotels arming guests with water guns to ward off seagulls
Message in a bottle tossed from fishing boat in 1995 found in France
Message in a bottle tossed from fishing boat in 1995 found in France
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement