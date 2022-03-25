Pale raccoon siblings move to Denver Zoo after being found inside a wall

Meet our new residents, raccoons Cashew and Pecan! These kit sisters were rescued last year after being found in the wall of a home. Due to their leucism they're unlikely to survive in the wild, so we stepped in to give them a good home. Learn more: https://t.co/zB6i5pYMrk pic.twitter.com/q53ait998B— Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) March 24, 2022

March 25 (UPI) -- The Denver Zoo is welcoming two pale, raccoon siblings who were rescued after being found inside the wall of a home.

The raccoons, named Cashew and Pecan, suffer from leucism, which makes them unlikely to survive in the wild. Leucism is an abnormal condition that causes partial pigment loss.

Cashew and Pecan were treated at the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital and put in quarantine before they entered their new habitat at the zoo. The pair are located at the Harmony Hill section of the zoo, which highlights how humans can better co-exist with wildlife.

The Denver Zoo's animal care staff have already started working with the siblings and uploaded a video of Cashew and Pecan exploring their new home on Twitter.

Pecan, who has darker fur than his sister, is described as outgoing and confident. Cashew is described as being selective about the food she eats and is always on the lookout for treats given by the zoo staff.

Denver Zoo's Curator of Carnivores Rebecca McCloskey defended the decision to add two raccoons to the zoo.

"Harmony Hill is a place where we share the story about living with wildlife. Raccoons are an excellent example of a species we can teach our guests live alongside, so they were a natural fit for the space. Because of their light coloring, these two would not survive in the wild, so we're giving them a safe place to call home. And our visitors will learn a lot from these two, like how raccoons contribute to the ecosystem, and how we can live in harmony with wildlife," McCloskey said.