A llama spotted wandering loose next to Highway 99 in the Vancouver, British Columbia, area was safely returned to its owner's property with the help of police. Photo courtesy of Surrey RCMP/Twitter

March 25 (UPI) -- Police in Canada responded to a Vancouver-area highway to wrangle a loose llama spotted causing drama next to the road. The Surrey RCMP said officers responded to the east side of Highway 99, near 8th Avenue, after a llama escaped from its owner's property through a hole in a fence. Advertisement

"With the assistance of the owners and the officers they were able to sort of corral the llama back through the hole that it came out," Cpl. Vanessa Munn told CTV News.

Munn said the llama's owners used sugar cubes to lure the cooperative animal back through the hole.

"The llama was cooperative and did not spit or in any other way assault a police officer," Munn told Vancouver is Awesome.

The animal's owners said the hole in the fence would be repaired.