March 25 (UPI) -- Dakota McNeill of Hampton, Va., headed to the store to pick up headache medicine and walked away with $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. McNeill told lottery officials that her headache was so bad that she took the day off from work and headed to the Newport News Food Mart to get Tylenol. Advertisement

McNeill then purchased a 10X the Money scratch-off ticket and was shocked to see that she had won the grand prize.

"I looked at. I switched my glasses. My knees got wobbly," she said.

The odds of winning $100,000 from the 10X the Money scratch-off are 1 in 2,366.400. Two other tickets with the $100,000 grand prize still reamin.

McNeill did not specify what she will do with her winnings.

