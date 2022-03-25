Georgia police cut entangled deer free from net

March 25 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia came to the rescue of a deer that ran head-first into a netting fence and got its face and antlers entangled.

A video posted to Facebook by the Sandy Springs Police Department shows officers approaching the deer as it thrashes and unsuccessfully tries to get free of the net.

Advertisement

The officers cut the net surrounding the deer's snout before working on the antlers.

"There you go. There you go. Now you can breathe," an officer says in the body camera footage.

The video shows the deer running off after being freed from the net, eliciting applause and cheers from the officers.