March 25, 2022 / 3:28 PM

Dad sets Guinness record pushing quintuplets in half-marathon

By Ben Hooper

March 25 (UPI) -- A runner in a California half-marathon set a Guinness World Record when he completed the race in 2 hours and 19 minutes -- while pushing his quintuplets in a stroller.

Chad Kempel ran the half marathon at the Oakland Marathon in Oakland on Sunday while pushing a stroller containing his five 4-year-old children.

"They were saying, 'Run faster dad!' and I'm just dying sweating and I'm like, 'I don't even know if I can go any farther,'" Kempel recalled to KIVI-TV. "I had forgotten how heavy it could be, especially when we're going up a hill, even if it's barely a hill at all, I'm basically full-on holding the whole thing up."

Kempel finished his 13.1-mile run in 2 hours and 19 minutes, beating the goal of 2 hours and 30 minutes set by Guinness World Records.

"I'm the first person doing it, but when you're the first person to set a record, Guinness gives you a certain cut off and they gave me a cut-off of 2 hours and 30 minutes," Kempel said.

Kempel previously set Guinness World Records for running a 10k race and a full marathon while pushing the five children.

Kempel said he believes he is finished trying to set Guinness World Records, but he is planning to run more races in the future -- and he hopes his children will run alongside him.

