An Australian man won $5.5 million from playing the Oz Lotto. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Queanbeyan, Australia has won $5.5 million playing the Oz Lotto after he used the same numbers he has been using for 30 years. "I've played the same number for 30 years and never won anything," the man told lottery officials. Advertisement

The man purchased the winning 12-game entry from a Queanbeyan City Newsagency store and told lottery officials that he was overwhelmed by winning and had to leave his office at work in order to compose himself.

"I just need to take a breath. It's been such an emotional day. I've laughed, cried, yelled, spoken to my family, who were just as excited as me. This is amazing!" he said.

"I'm about to be debt-free for the first time in my adult life. My parents are about to be debt-free and I can buy a new car. This completely changes my life," He continued.

The man said that he won't stop working, but a weight has been lifted from his shoulders. The man also stated that he will be back at work tomorrow but will celebrate with Chinese food and beers.

A man from South Carolina recently won $200,000 from a scratch-off ticket after his wife needed to stop at a gas station in order to use the restroom.