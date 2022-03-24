Michigan woman finds loose kangaroo in her driveway

March 24 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman captured video outside her home when she came across an unbelievable sight -- a kangaroo on the loose in her driveway.

Sara Greer said she spotted the animal in her Lapeer County yard Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

"Just walking down the driveway -- not walking, hopping up and down the driveway, and it was eating something," Greer told WJBK-TV.

Greer said she was unsure of what to do about the Australian animal, so she called 911.

"I say I'm located in southern Lapeer County and there is a pause and she responds 'Ma'am, are you sure it's a kangaroo?' and I said, 'Yes, I'm sure,'" Greer recalled.

The dispatcher reported the marsupial to Lapeer County Animal Control, but Greer said she later learned the kangaroo's owner safely recaptured it.

Greer said she spoke with the owner of the kangaroo and learned the animal's name is Douglas.

Another witness, Alex McCarty, captured video of Douglas hopping through a cemetery before being recaptured. She posted the footage to TikTok.

Greer said she is happy she captured video of the animal, because even her own husband found the story hard to believe.

Advertisement

"Now I'm trying to convince him not to get another dog but a kangaroo," she said.