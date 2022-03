Redding, Calif., police Officers Brian Berg and Camaron Hooks wrangled a loose donkey named Kevin that escaped from its owner's property. Photo courtesy of the Redding Police Department/Facebook

March 24 (UPI) -- A California police officer called out to wrangle an escaped donkey said the animal surrendered due to being intimidated by the officer's mustache. The Redding Police Department said Officers Brian Berg and Camaron Hooks were summoned to the Quartz Hill Road neighborhood when a "fugitive" donkey named Kevin was spotted running loose in the area.

Berg said the 4 1/2-foot-tall donkey didn't put up much of a fight.

"So there I was," Berg told the Record-Searchlight newspaper. "I get there and he's looking at me and I'm looking at him. His ears are pinned back and thinking about running. But like most people I deal with, he saw the mustache and he just said, 'I give up.'"

Berg said Kevin turned out to be a "nice donkey."

"We had some great help with some neighbors helping feed Kevin apples," Berg said. "That helped the situation a lot."

Kevin was returned to his home, the officers said.