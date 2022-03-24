Ohio woman calls 911 to complain about her KFC order

The Euclid Police Department in Ohio said a woman recently called 911 to report her order from KFC didn't contain enough chicken. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio are reminding the public not to call 911 about their fast food disputes after a woman used the emergency number to complain about her KFC order. The Euclid Police Department said Chagrin Valley Dispatch 911 received a call on Tuesday from a woman who told a dispatcher she did not receive enough chicken at the KFC drive-through. Advertisement

The woman said she had paid for eight pieces of chicken, but only received four.

"I only got four pieces of chicken and I want my chicken," she told the dispatcher.

The dispatcher advised the woman that her problem was a civil matter that should be discussed with the store's manager, but she insisted on an officer being sent to the scene.

The department said an officer arrived at the eatery and told the woman there was nothing he could do about her issue.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said the situation should serve as a reminder to the public not to use 911 for non-emergency issues.

"While we are here to serve the public an incorrect drive-through order is not a police matter," Meyer told WJW-TV.

The West Yorkshire Police Contact Management Center in Britain issued a similar reminder in 2020 when a resident called the 999 emergency number to report a new freezer they had ordered was delivered to the wrong address.

"If your freezer has been delivered to another address by accident, then this isn't a police issue. Neither is it for 999," the center tweeted.