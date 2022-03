A crested caracara named Jester escaped from the London Zoo during a training exercise March 15 and was spotted Thursday on the front lawn of the Royal Hospital for Neuro-disability in London. Photo courtesy of the Royal Hospital for Neuro-disability/Facebook

March 24 (UPI) -- A bird of prey that escaped from the London Zoo during a training session was spotted Thursday on a medical charity's front lawn. The crested caracara, a variety of falcon native to the United States, Central America and South America, escaped from the London Zoo on March 15, officials said. Advertisement

"A crested caracara named Jester flew away from London ZSL during routine flight training and is currently enjoying the scenic surroundings of Barnes Common. Zookeepers are trying to coax her home using food rewards and trained behaviors," the zoo said in a statement provided to The Evening Standard.

Jester was photographed Thursday resting on the front lawn of the Royal Hospital for Neuro-disability.

"We have let ZSL London Zoo know we spotted her. Good luck to the ZSL team," the charity said in a Facebook post.

The zoo said officials are not concerned about Jester's safety.

"Caracaras are well equipped for surviving in an urban environment. Caracaras are small birds of prey and pose no threat to people or dogs. Rather like a crow or magpie, they are primarily scavengers, eating carrion, insects or and grubs or food in bins," the statement said.

Advertisement