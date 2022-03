1/2

Police in Kent, England, said a reported crocodile on the loose turned out to be a 2-foot-long toy reptile. Photo courtesy of Kent Police Swale/Twitter

March 24 (UPI) -- Police on Britain's Isle of Sheppey said officers responded to a report of a crocodile on the loose, but arrived to find the reported reptile was a realistic toy. Kent Police Swale said officers responded to a location in Queenborough, on the Isle of Sheppey off the coast of Kent, England, when a jogger reported seeing a crocodile on the loose. Advertisement

Police tweeted that officers "were snappy in getting there and fortunately it turned out not to be real."

The reported alligator was a 2-foot-long toy. Police said the object was confiscated to prevent any further confusion.

"We are always looking to recruit extra Investi-gators to join us too," police quipped on Twitter.