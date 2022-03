Simon Kindleysides earned a Guinness World Record when he climbed 1,444 stairs to the top of London's Leadenhall Building while wearing a robotic exoskeleton. Photo courtesy of ReWalk Robotics

March 24 (UPI) -- A British man who is paralyzed from the waist down broke his second Guinness World Record by climbing 1,444 stairs to the top of a London skyscraper while wearing a robotic exoskeleton. ReWalk Robotics announced Simon Kindleysides, who lost the ability to walk under his own power due to an inoperable brain tumor, donned one of the company's robotic exoskeletons and climbed to the top of the 51-story Leadenhall Building in 6 hours and 16 minutes.

The company said Kindleysides' feat is a new Guinness World Record for climbing stairs while wearing a robotic exoskeleton.

Kindleysides previously earned a Guinness title in 2018, when he participated in the Virgin Money London Marathon and earned the title for fastest marathon distance in a robotic walking device. Kindleysides said he is planning to compete in this year's London Marathon and hopes to break his own record of 36 hours and 46 minutes.