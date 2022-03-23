Police find reported tiger on the loose was stuffed toy

March 23 (UPI) -- Police in Oldham, England, responded to a call about a tiger loose in a neighborhood garden that ended up being a stuffed toy.

A concerned citizen made the call thinking that a real tiger was resting on the grass.

Police quickly arrived onto the scene and determined that it was a stuffed toy.

The GMP Oldham Central Facebook page uploaded a photo of the stuffed animal and provided a quote from Tony the Tiger who exclaimed "They're grrrrrrrreat!" when asked about Oldham Police.

"Tony is now safely booked into property at Oldham Police station," the Facebook post continued.