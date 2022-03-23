Watch Live
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson returns to Senate for 2nd day of questioning
Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 23, 2022 / 8:44 AM

Police find reported tiger on the loose was stuffed toy

By Wade Sheridan

March 23 (UPI) -- Police in Oldham, England, responded to a call about a tiger loose in a neighborhood garden that ended up being a stuffed toy.

A concerned citizen made the call thinking that a real tiger was resting on the grass.

Advertisement

Police quickly arrived onto the scene and determined that it was a stuffed toy.

The GMP Oldham Central Facebook page uploaded a photo of the stuffed animal and provided a quote from Tony the Tiger who exclaimed "They're grrrrrrrreat!" when asked about Oldham Police.

"Tony is now safely booked into property at Oldham Police station," the Facebook post continued.

Read More

Animal rescuers in Iowa find reported loose gator was plush toy Reported 'cheetah' on the loose in Oregon was stuffed animal Man caught walking stuffed dog after curfew in Czech Republic

Latest Headlines

Rare Philippine spotted deer born at Chester Zoo in England
Odd News // 10 minutes ago
Rare Philippine spotted deer born at Chester Zoo in England
March 23 (UPI) -- Chester Zoo in England has announced the birth of a rare, Philippine spotted deer named Lyra.
Mountain lion visits California back yard, swims across lake
Odd News // 16 hours ago
Mountain lion visits California back yard, swims across lake
March 22 (UPI) -- Residents of a California neighborhood said they were surprised to spot a mountain lion hanging out in their back yard -- and even more surprised to see it swim across a lake.
Michigan man's lucky lottery numbers deliver $400,000 jackpot
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Michigan man's lucky lottery numbers deliver $400,000 jackpot
March 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan man whose lucky set of lottery numbers have earned him multiple Club Keno prizes recently had the digits deliver their largest payout to date: $400,000.
Three firefighters at Virginia station welcome new babies within 24 hours
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Three firefighters at Virginia station welcome new babies within 24 hours
March 22 (UPI) -- A Virginia fire station experienced a miniature baby boom when three firefighters became dads at the same hospital within 24 hours.
Rare Marvel Comics #1 'pay copy' auctioned for $2.4 million
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Rare Marvel Comics #1 'pay copy' auctioned for $2.4 million
March 22 (UPI) -- The ultra-rare "pay copy" of 1939's Marvel Comics #1 sold for more than $2.4 million in an action.
101-year-old man presented with high school diploma
Odd News // 19 hours ago
101-year-old man presented with high school diploma
March 22 (UPI) -- A 101-year-old man who had to drop out of high school in West Virginia in the 1930s was presented with a diploma more than 80 years later.
2,000-pound horse rescued from muddy incline in Ohio
Odd News // 20 hours ago
2,000-pound horse rescued from muddy incline in Ohio
March 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Ohio came to the rescue of a 2,000-pound draft horse that became stuck in mud on a sharp incline.
Woman eats 19 chicken nuggets in one minute for Guinness record
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Woman eats 19 chicken nuggets in one minute for Guinness record
March 22 (UPI) -- A British competitive eater broke a Guinness World Record when she ate 19 chicken nuggets in one minute.
Pigs chase off pen-invading bear outside Connecticut home
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Pigs chase off pen-invading bear outside Connecticut home
March 22 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman's security camera was recording when a bear entered the pen holding her two pigs -- and ended up being chased away by the scrappy swine.
400 years after extinction, beavers return to major city to combat flood concerns
Odd News // 1 day ago
400 years after extinction, beavers return to major city to combat flood concerns
March 22 Beavers haven't roamed the streams and woods of London since the days of William Shakespeare. But after over 400 years of extinction, the rodents are being reintroduced to the United Kingdom capital.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wild eastern indigo snake found in Alabama for a second time in 60 years
Wild eastern indigo snake found in Alabama for a second time in 60 years
Full set of teeth left behind at British restaurant
Full set of teeth left behind at British restaurant
Sheep lost in the wild for six years sheared of 88 pounds of fleece
Sheep lost in the wild for six years sheared of 88 pounds of fleece
Tremendous swarm of bugs crawls across the Outback
Tremendous swarm of bugs crawls across the Outback
Pigs chase off pen-invading bear outside Connecticut home
Pigs chase off pen-invading bear outside Connecticut home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement